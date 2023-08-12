Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Slipgate Ironworks, Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising Receives New Trailer & Playable Preview

Check out the latest trailer for Tempest Rising, as the crew at 3D Realms revealed the game will be getting a new playable demo.

Slipgate Ironworks and 3D Realms revealed a brand new trailer for their upcoming title Tempest Rising, along with new info on a demo you can play. First off, the latest trailer, which we have for you down at the bottom, shows off some of the gameplay and cutscenes from the game, giving you a slightly better idea of what you'll be running into. All of this is promoting the playable preview, which is currently available on Steam until August 28th. The preview comes with the full first single-player mission of the Global Defense Forces campaign, as you fight against the Tempest Dynasty and survive the problems on a war-torn planet Earth. This is a chance for you to play with several unit types, as well as encounter a supply of enemy types in the middle of a classic RTS. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Tempest Rising seamlessly merges the classic action of real-time strategy (RTS) games from the '90s and 2000s with modern production and performance standards. Encounter a battle-scarred 1997 in an alternate timeline where the Cuban Missile Crisis went nuclear. In the fallout from the war, a strange red electrical vine known as Tempest started spreading across the planet and changed the course of history. Experience the story of three highly different factions across two campaigns with deep and rewarding gameplay that keeps the focus on strategy and skill, with built-in customization options that allow players to approach the game in their own way in both single-player and multiplayer."

Classic RTS base-building with fast, fluid, hard-hitting combat and tons of customization.

Three asymmetrical factions, each featuring unique harvesting models, individual secondary resource systems, and distinct rosters of units providing drastically different playstyles.

Two epic single-player campaigns with between-mission cutscenes to drive the story.

Skirmish and multiplayer modes, including ranked matchmaking with Elo rating and unranked matchmaking.

