Tenet Of The Spark Receives Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Tenet Of The Spark has a new gameplay trailer for you to enjoy, but we won't see the game released for another two years.

Gameplay showcases action mechanics, city secrets, ancient puzzles, and a captivating storyline.

Protagonist Will uses Viking strength and Aztec agility to navigate different worlds and uncover mysteries.

Immerse in vibrant environments, from graffiti-covered streets to Viking mountains and Aztec catacombs.

Indie game developer and publisher Roar Games revealed a new gameplay trailer and some release news for their upcoming game, Tenet of the Spark. The trailer gives us a look into the way the action will play out, along with some mechanics and a bit of the storyline. However, it came with the news that the game won't see the light of day until late 2026. Enjoy the trailer above as we wait to learn more about the game.

Tenet Of The Spark

Will, ged with the Spark, returns to his hometown to reconnect with those he left behind and find himself. Once a proift boxer, Will ran away after a tragic event in the ring that shattered not only his life but the lives of others in town. Some want revenge, others see a way to use him for their own gains. With the Spark, Will doesn't just see the world like a Viking or Aztec; he interacts with it in completely different ways. Where brute strength isn't enough for Will, the Viking easily dominates. Where Will can't sneak through, the Aztec can. Switching between them helps Will uncover city secrets, solve ancient puzzles, and, when battle strikes, he can rely on the Viking's might or the Aztec's agility.

From graffiti-covered streets and crime-ridden alleys in Will's hometown to the snow-capped Viking mountains and the mystical Aztec catacombs. These worlds are more than reflections of reality: each has its own history, characters, conflicts, and mysteries. Only by following the Viking and Aztec can Will learn the truth about himself. But there's always a risk — he may lose himself in the visions and never return. The battle arenas in each hero's world allow the player to interact with their surroundings differently. In the Viking's world, you can throw or push objects, while in the Aztec's world, you can use height or distance to your advantage. Combining the environment's features gives you the upper hand in combat.

