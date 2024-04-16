Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: tennis, Tennis Manager 2024

Tennis Manager 2024 Will Be Released In Late May

Tennis Manager 2024 will be released this May, bringing players an improved experience as you lead players to glory on the court.

Article Summary Tennis Manager 2024 releases on Steam May 23, elevating tennis sim gameplay.

Owners of Tennis Manager 2023 receive a discount on the latest installment.

Manage 5,000 real-world players, from juniors to stars like Djokovic and Swiatek.

Immersive experience with 3,000 tournaments and full control of player careers.

Indie game developer and publisher Rebound CG has announced that Tennis Manager 2024, the sequel to their breakout tennis sim, is coming out this May. The game is designed to be an improvement over the original, with stats and information on players from the previous year of competition, as well as info on current and new players who have entered the circuit and are competing for various championships. You'll be the manager trying to take your player to new heights of glory as you help recruit, train, and manage a tennis player from obscurity all the way to legendary status. We have more info on the game for you below, along with the announcement trailer above, as the game will be released for PC via Steam on May 23. What's more, if you happen to own the 2023 version of the game, you'll get a discount on the new version.

Tennis Manager 2024

The courts have missed you; it's time to sign your comeback and prove yourself as the greatest tennis manager. Tennis Manager 2024 is back and better than ever! Get ready to strategize, train your new wonder kids, and conquer the courts in the most immersive tennis management experience yet! Building on the breakout success of the series debut, Tennis Manager 2024 takes the experience to new heights of immersive realism, on and off the court. With a database of 5,000 players from 14-year-old juniors to Djokovic and Swiatek, and nearly 3,000 real-life tournaments from the junior and the senior circuits, the game offers unrivaled depth of play and immersion in the ultra-realistic world of tennis. Players will take the helm of their tennis academy, discover and recruit future greats such as Sinner, Rune, Alcaraz, or even younger unknown players, and expertly guide athletes through training and tournaments to the dizzying heights of international success.

