Posted in: Conventions, Digital Extremes, Events, Games, Soulframe, Video Games | Tagged: TennoCon 2024

TennoCon 20204 Shows Off The Opening For Soulframe

TennoCon 2024 kicked off with a look at Soulframe, as we got an introcution to the opening moments and some of the gameplay.

Article Summary Soulframe's intro at TennoCon 2024 reveals Warsongs Prologue.

New features include Verminia and the Omen Beast Bromius.

Players face the thunderous enemy Nimrod with a tesla-coiled staff.

Soulframe's fall testing phase feedback shapes game development.

Digital Extremes debuted some new content and info about Soulframe during TennoCon 2024, as we got an introduction to the world and the opening moments of the game. The developers revealed to the crowd and the audience watching today's livestream a live demo of the team playing at the start of the game and giving a better look at the gameplay in this very different approach to the style of games they create. We have some of the notes and info from the devs below about the content, as well as the standalone video of their playthrough, and the full livestream segment for you to watch here.

TennoCon 2024 – Soulframe Preview

First Fable – Warsongs Prologue: Spinning the first narrative threads of Soulframe comes Warsongs Prologue, a Fable introducing the world, its characters, and beasts. Players got a sneak peek at an experimental approach to choices and character design. As an Envoy, heal the Ode curse to restore the forgotten culture and memories to the beings of Alca.

New Ancestor & Omen Beast: Verminia, the Rat Witch, can enhance the customization of cosmetics while also assisting in crafting potions, elixirs, and other tinctures among the family of Ancestors in the Nightfold. An encounter with a massive armored bear, Bromius, was also teased.

New Enemy – Nimrod: Take cover from the mighty Nimrod, a towering foe capable of manipulating thunder and lighting while wielding a devastating tesla-coiled melee staff. The first encounter with them won't be the last, so be sure to keep an eye on the sky…

"The closed testing we've been doing with our community has been so impactful; we've learned a ton, and we continue to listen and learn each day," said Soulframe Creative Director, Geoff Crookes. "We're hoping to open this up to a lot more players this fall. Everything is still rough around the edges, but that's part of our style – the feedback is important to us, and we really do iterate on it regularly."

"The community we've formed around Soulframe has been really inspiring for the team and they are the backbone of everything we do," said Sarah Asselin, Soulframe Community Manager. " We're welcoming more new players than ever and we can't wait to share our progress through regular Devstreams with the team as we continue to peel back Soulframe's layers of intrigue."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!