Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: TennoCon 2024, Warframe: 1999

TennoCon 2024 Drops New Footage And Info For Warframe: 1999

One of the major highlights for TennoCon 2024 was a look at Warframe: 1999, as we learned more about the characters, gameplay, and story.

Article Summary Explore an alternate 1999 Earth in the new Warframe: 1999, revealed at TennoCon 2024.

Team up with Protoframes and stop Dr. Entrati before the millennium in immersive gameplay.

Interact with new voice talents and discover Infested '90s Boy Bands and Romance System.

Get new Warframe Cyte-09, Atomicyle mounts, Heirloom Skins, and look out for Sevagoth Prime.

The biggest highlight from the first day of TennoCon 2024 came in the Warframe: 1999 presentation, as we got to see what the new Narrative Chapter had to offer. The short version, for those who haven't been delving into the hints, is that a virus has taken over the world in an alternate 1999. The devs from Digital Extremes showed off everything from that experience with 20 minutes of gameplay from the opening segment, along with a number of other previews for the content to come. We have all of the info released by the team today for this preview, as well as several videos for you to check out of that gameplay, the music, the Heirlooms, and more.

TennoCon 2024 – Warframe: 1999 Preview

Enter a brand new era of Warframe by traveling back to Earth in 1999 and discovering a grungy, alternate world littered with secrets. Narratively team up with a cast of six different iconic Protoframes in order to track down Dr. Entrati before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. New and notable features arriving alongside Warframe: 1999 include:

Infested '90s Boy Band Hunts: Get ready to go larger than life; Infested Liches are finally coming to Warframe! Infringing on the copyright of 90's boy band On-lyne, Technocyte Coda are an Infested variation of Earth's iconic heartthrobs, one of which is voiced by Nick Apostolides (Resident Evil 4). Download their hit single "Party of Your Lifetime" tomorrow on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more!

Get ready to go larger than life; Infested Liches are finally coming to Warframe! Infringing on the copyright of 90's boy band On-lyne, Technocyte Coda are an Infested variation of Earth's iconic heartthrobs, one of which is voiced by (Resident Evil 4). Download their hit single "Party of Your Lifetime" tomorrow on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more! Romance System With A-List Voice Cast: Develop relationships and connect with a party of six Protoframes with a retro instant messenger system, including notable new voices like Amelia Tyler (Baldur's Gate 3), Kevin Afghani (Super Mario Bros. Wonder), Melissa Medina (Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Forza Horizon 5), Alpha Takahashi (Cyberpunk 2077), and Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI). Meet the full cast of Warframe: 1999 before the clock strikes midnight here.

Develop relationships and connect with a party of six Protoframes with a retro instant messenger system, including notable new voices like (Baldur's Gate 3), (Super Mario Bros. Wonder), (Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail), (Forza Horizon 5), (Cyberpunk 2077), and (Final Fantasy XVI). Meet the full cast of Warframe: 1999 before the clock strikes midnight here. New Warframe – Cyte-09: Previously a reckless and friendless fortune hunter, he now lends his skills to Arthur's team as the best marksman around. Meanwhile, in the modern Origin System, bring this new playable Warframe's passé sharpshooter skills from 1999 into the present (wearing a stylish beret)

Previously a reckless and friendless fortune hunter, he now lends his skills to Arthur's team as the best marksman around. Meanwhile, in the modern Origin System, bring this new playable Warframe's passé sharpshooter skills from 1999 into the present (wearing a stylish beret) Mounts, Weapons, and Skins: Mount up on a new method of traversal with the Atomicyle, capable of drifting, bullet-jumping, and even acting as an impromptu explosive. Loot new weapons similar to real-world counterparts with a special Warframe twist, like Arthur's AX-52 rifle. Fully voice-acted, customizable, premiere Gemini Skins for Protoframes and base Warframes with exclusive emotes will be obtainable.

Mount up on a new method of traversal with the Atomicyle, capable of drifting, bullet-jumping, and even acting as an impromptu explosive. Loot new weapons similar to real-world counterparts with a special Warframe twist, like Arthur's AX-52 rifle. Fully voice-acted, customizable, premiere Gemini Skins for Protoframes and base Warframes with exclusive emotes will be obtainable. The Lotus Eaters Quest & Sevagoth Prime (August 2024): Reunite with one of Warframe's most iconic characters in The Lotus Eaters, a Prologue Quest that picks up after the events of Whispers in the Walls, setting the stage for the stakes of Warframe: 1999. The Update will ship alongside the Sevagoth Prime, an enhanced form of the dark helmsman in signature gold trim and complete with exclusive weapons and accessories.

Reunite with one of Warframe's most iconic characters in The Lotus Eaters, a Prologue Quest that picks up after the events of Whispers in the Walls, setting the stage for the stakes of Warframe: 1999. The Update will ship alongside the Sevagoth Prime, an enhanced form of the dark helmsman in signature gold trim and complete with exclusive weapons and accessories. Ember & Rhino Heirloom Skins: High-fidelity Heirloom skins for the Ember and Rhino Warframes were highlighted as now permanently available instead of time-gated. Ember's skin arrives today, with Rhino's charging into 2025.

Ember's skin arrives today, with Rhino's charging into 2025. Warframe: 1999 Anime Short: Crossing the timestream into another immersive medium, animation arthouse The Line will be collaborating with Digital Extremes on an anime short diving deeper into the world of Warframe: 1999 this year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!