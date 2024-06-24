Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clockwork Acorn, Free Lives, Terra Nil

Terra Nil Launches The Free Vita Nova Update Today

Devolver Digital has a brand new free update out for Terra Nil, as players can experience the new content additions from Vita Nova.

Article Summary Devolver Digital's Terra Nil introduces free Vita Nova update with fresh content.

Update offers new challenging levels like Polluted Bay and Scorched Caldera.

Nine new buildings and an upgraded 3D world map enhance gameplay experience.

Revamped wildlife system adds strategy with new jaguar species and animal needs.

Developers Free Lives and Clockwork Acorn, along with publisher Devolver Digital, have released a free update for Terra Nil this week, as players can explore the wonders of Vita Nova. This is the first major update to the game, with the crux of it being an expansion of what's already here rather than just tossing a ton of new stuff at you. It keeps the focus on nature restoration as they have included five all-new challenging levels, along with nine new buildings to place for help, an updated world map for you to explore, and an overhaul of the wildlife system. We have more details here as the update is now live.

Terra Nil – Vita Nova

New levels include Polluted Bay, a dead landscape carved in half by a badly polluted river, and Scorched Caldera, a vast volcanic crater that you must terraform into a life-filled freshwater lake. These, and all the new maps in the Vita Nova update, will put your reclamation skills to the test in interesting and unusual ways. As you play through the campaign, Vita Nova's improved world map—which is now fully 3D and can be freely rotated—will give you a more accurate and personalized overview of your efforts to bring life back to this dead world.

And thanks to the overhauled wildlife system, these transformed landscapes will feel more alive than ever. Animals emerge more naturally as you play, and have a deeper set of needs to fulfill to keep them happy and abundant. This not only adds a new dimension of strategy to the game, but gives you more animals to admire—including a brand new species, the jaguar—as nature is steadily restored. Terra Nil is a chill, meditative twist on the city-builder genre where you use advanced eco-tech to transform a barren, desolate wasteland into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Purify soil, clean oceans, plant trees, reintroduce wildlife and then recycle everything and move on, leaving no trace you were ever there.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!