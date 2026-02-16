Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artefacts Studio, New Tales, Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent

Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent Announced For PC & Consoles

Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent is a new fantasy co-op tactical RPG set one year before the events of Descent: Legends of the Dark

Indie game developer Artefacts Studio and publisher New Tales have announced a brand-new game in the Descent series called Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent. In what basically serves as a prequel to Descent: Legends of the Dark, the game will take you and other players through a new tactical RPG fantasy adventure, setting up what takes place ahead the previous title. Enjoy the info and trailer here as they're planning to launch the game sometime in 2026.

Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent

Set in the troubled lands of Terrinoth one year before the events of Descent: Legends of the Dark, Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent invites players into a new chapter of the saga, where fractured realms and encroaching darkness call for a new generation of heroes. Players will form a party of adventurers and journey across perilous locations throughout Terrinoth, uncovering a fully original storyline that expands the lore of the board game series.

Experience Accessible, Authentic Dungeon Crawling: Designed with easy-to-grasp systems, the game delivers the feel of an original dungeon crawler without steep learning curves or complex rulebooks, while retaining deep tactical gameplay and innovative combat.

Explore Seamlessly Between Story and Combat: Scout dungeons in real time and unravel a brand-new storyline in the Descent board game universe, with contextual NPC dialogues that adapt to your party, then shift into epic turn-based battles where positioning, elevation, line of sight and timing are key.

Choose Between The Full Campaign or One-Shot Missions: Thanks to an original mission system, players can either follow a continuous story-driven campaign or pick specific, selfcontained quests ideal for stand-alone game nights.

Play Solo Or In Co-Op: Face the forces of darkness alone, or team up to confront the dangers of Terrinoth. Fight against a variety of enemies and bosses, master devastating combat tactics and unleash powerful synergies to survive.

