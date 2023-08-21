Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tainted Pact, Terror At Oakheart

Terror At Oakheart Releases Free Demo Ahead Of Gamescom

Check out the latest free demo for Terror At Oakheart on Steam, as the game will be a part of Gamescom 2023 this week.

Developer Tainted Pact and publisher Assemble Entertainment have released a new free demo for Terror At Oakheart ahead of its appearance at Gamescom 2023. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a straight-up homage to the horror films we all grew up with throughout the '80s and '90s, as you will attempt to survive the horrors of a serial killer known as Teddy. You'll walk around and gather info while coming across clues that tip you off to the idea that there's a lot more going on here that just having a guy in a mask terrorize people. The demo is currently live as we have more info and a trailer for you below.

"Terror At Oakheart follows multiple characters, each destined to perish at the hands of the psychotic serial murderer Teddy. Step into the shoes of Eric, Ethan, Rose, Tyler, and more unique characters and see who will survive and who will fall at the hands of this monster who happens to be under the sway of a Lovecraftian beast. Terror At Oakheart has players venturing through a number of set pieces in the town of Oakheart, including the nearby police station, a ranger station, camp areas, and Teddy's own home. The more players explore, the more they'll discover that there may just be more to the town of Oakheart than they thought."

Be Afraid. Be Very Afraid: Explore the town of Oakheart, where each location will bring players closer to uncovering the mysteries hidden there.

Explore the town of Oakheart, where each location will bring players closer to uncovering the mysteries hidden there. We All Go A Little Mad Sometimes: Investigate and unmask details about Teddy, a psychotic serial murderer under the sway of a Lovecraftian beast.

Investigate and unmask details about Teddy, a psychotic serial murderer under the sway of a Lovecraftian beast. They're Coming to Get You, Barbara: Play as a cast of unique characters and watch as each one survives or falls at the hands of Teddy the killer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!