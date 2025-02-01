Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator: Remastered Physical Edition Announced For March

Goat Simulator Remastered is getting a pjhysical edition, with all of the content from the new remaster available next month

Article Summary Goat Simulator: Remastered gets a physical edition on PS5, dropping March 25 for $30.

Features enhanced visuals, new lighting, and revamped foliage for an improved goat experience.

All previous DLCs included, with quirky bugs and fun physics intact; it's a goat-tastic adventure!

New mutator menu for customizing your goats; catch and create unique goat combos.

Coffee Stain Publishing and THQ Nordic have come together to announce Goat Simulator: Remastered is getting a physical edition next month. As you might suspect from the name, this is everything from the remastered version of the game wrapped in a physical disc, with the box and everything for those who still love physical media. The catch is that it's only going to be made available for PS5. At least, for now, we're sure other consoles will get it somewhere down the road. This edition will drop on March 25 for $30.

Goat Simulator: Remastered

Goat Simulator: Remastered is the remaster no one asked for. It comes with everything you loved about the original game and more, with new and improved visuals, updated textures, shiny new lighting, and some brand-new foliage showing off the finest in advanced goat simulation technology. We've also completely reworked Mutators, allowing you to pick and choose whichever "goat" you desire from a handy in-game menu. You just have to catch them all first! There are also less exciting new things, like general optimization and bug fixing – but we promise we mainly fixed the boring ones.

You can be a goat… again – No really, that's still the main selling point

A brand spanking new mutator menu that lets you mix and match goats to your heart's content – if your contentment means abominations

As buggy as you remember – just because it's a remaster doesn't mean we haven't left in an unhealthy dose of physics-based bugs because why not?

All DLCs included – we could have sold them separately to you again, but if we're honest this is already a cash-grab

New and improved graphics, lighting, VFX and animations – as well as revamped foliage for the prettiest leaves you'll see in a Goat Sim game excluding Goat Simulator 3

