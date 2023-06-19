Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fairyship Games, indie games, Testament: The Order Of High Human

Testament: The Order Of High Human To Be Released This July

Testament: The Order Of High Human has a free demo during Steam Next Fest today, with a proper release coming next month.

Indie game developer and publisher Fairyship Games confirmed this week that Testament: The Order of High Human will be coming out this July. The team revealed that the game will release a free demo today as part of Steam Next Fest, as you can play a sample of what's to come from June 19th-26th. After that, the post-apocalyptic fantasy title will be getting a proper release for PC on July 19th, with Xbox and PlayStation versions in the works. We got more info from the devs below, as the demo will be available today on Steam.

"Testament: The Order of High Human is an original first-person, story-based adventure RPG where players will find themselves taking on the role of Aran – the king of High humans in the land of Tessara – as he serves as guardian of the realm. Aran has been betrayed by his brother, Arva, and robbed of his powers as the world around him is plunged into darkness and overrun by ominous creatures. Players will be tasked with regaining his powers and confronting Arva to restore Tessara to its former glory, upgrading his sword, bow, and magic abilities as they go to develop their own unique fighting style."

Experience an immersive combat style based around three different approaches, each one designed to offer its own unique traits that allow the player to rely on it to get through the majority of play.

Master sword game-play with a variation of destructive and elemental combos.

Take charge of 16 magic abilities including single-target spells, traps, Area of Effect (AoE attacks), Damage per Second (DPS), and defensive spells.

Utilize a magical bow with four different types of arrows such as a normal arrow, a ricochet arrow, an explosive arrow, and a passthrough arrow.

Take advantage of a grand XP and upgrade system that motivates players to fully explore every land and dungeon.

Experience unique gameplay areas with exciting platforming that reminds you of the nostalgic excitement from retro 2D platformers.

Take charge of a brand new 'Eclipse System' based on gameplay entities called eyes of darkness, and it consists of 3 different gameplay mechanics that can work separately or together to deliver exciting encounters and challenges.

Use more than 18 consumables at the player's disposal. These craftable items can affect the player's health and mana or create enhancements to the player's belongings and surroundings. Using them together can deliver advantages to help players shape their own playing style.

Take on more than 40 main and side-quests, carefully crafted and relevant to the game's consistent storytelling.

Experience strong and engaging storytelling with a nonlinear narrative style.

