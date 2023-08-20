Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Relatable, Who Killed Mia

Adult Party Game Who Killed Mia? Has Been Launched

Can you solve the death of a social media influencer? That will be your task in the new adult part game called Who Killed Mia?

Adult tabletop game company Relatable (rebranded from What Do You Meme?) has released a brand new party title this past week as Who Killed Mia? has been launched. The game will have you and a group of friends take on a case that develops over the course of three days, as you'll use your mobile devices and physical clues to figure out who murdered the fictional social media influencer. We got more info about the game below as its currently selling for $30 online.

"Meet Influencer Mia Star—social media sweetheart, model, and mega-influencer about to present at the hottest awards show around. Life is great—until something terrible happens during her pre-show livestream. It's up to you, the citizen detectives, to solve the case. As you work through 3 packs of top-secret evidence, you'll use your smartphone and your logic to hack into Mia's texts, watch video footage of the crime, and examine tons of digital and physical evidence. Players will work to solve the case using a mix of physical and immersive digital evidence and gripping live-action videos to uncover the killer in this creative whodunnit game, oﬀering players everything they need for an epic murder mystery game night. You'll need to put together the clues to exonerate suspects and discover once and for all who killed Mia."

"As our brand has continued to grow and expand into new categories over the years, we wanted our new name to more accurately represent everything that we have to offer," said Ben Kaplan, Co-Founder of Relatable. "We are excited to continue to invent new games beyond the card-like ones, such as our hero product, and Who Killed Mia? shows what is possible when pushing the limits of creativity and blending digital elements into the game. As we enter this new chapter as a modern entertainment company, we are looking forward to expanding even further beyond games."

