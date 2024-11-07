Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enhance Games, tetris, Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2024 Opens Registrations

Want to prove yourself in Tetris Effect: Connected? The official World Championship 2024 has opened registrations to compete

Compete in 1v1 modes like Score Attack and Zone Battle, or join the 3v3 Connected VS. teams tournament.

Cash prizes and sponsor products await top 4 players in each mode; champions face off in Tri-Effect-A Finale.

Catch live Twitch broadcasts of finals starting November 15, with the grand finale on December 7 at 5 PM PT.

Enhance Games has opened up pre-registrations for the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2024, which is scheduled to take place in November. The fourth official tournament, coming in for the 40th Anniversary of the classic puzzle title, will have multiple events for players to compete in for the glory of being named one of the top champions in the esports competition. We have more details for you below.

Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2024

This year marks the fourth iteration of TECWC, welcoming players of all skill levels on all platforms to participate in the largest official Tetris tournament series to date! TECWC 2024 is brought to you by Enhance and Presenting Sponsor The Tetris Company, along with title sponsor Digital Eclipse, with their upcoming game Tetris Forever, coming Nov. 12, 2024. Registration for TECWC 2024 is open and is free on start.gg/tecwc , and players can participate in as many events as they wish, including Score Attack, Classic Score Attack, Zone Battle, and Connected 3v3 Tteams.

The top 4 players in each mode receive a cash prize, incredible products from our generous sponsors, and an invite to the Tri-Effect-A Grand Finale. Finals Broadcasts: Watch the action unfold live on Twitch, with finals for each game mode streaming weekly at 5:00 PM PT starting November 15. Join us for the grand finale event December 7, 5:00 PM PT.

