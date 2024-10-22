Posted in: Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tetris, Tetris Forever, Tetris Time Warp

Tetris Forever Reveals New Included Game: Tetris Time Warp

Tetris Forever will come with an all-original game included in the collection, as players will face each other in Tetris Time Warp

Digital Eclipse and The Tetris Company have added a brand new game to Tetris Forever, as the game will now come with the original title Tetris Time Warp. This new game for 1-4 players will have special Tetrominos come down that have a specific signature to them that will warp you back to a specific era of the franchise where you must complete a challenge. You can use this as a weapon in multiplayer to prevent people from attacking you and trapping them in a timeframe until they can complete the puzzle as well. Enjoy the teaser vide for it above as the collection will be released on November 12.

Tetris Forever

Explore four decades of Tetris history with more than 15 games, including several classics making their debut outside Japan for the first time. Relive the origins from 1984 with a faithful recreation of the first Tetris on the Electronika 60 computer, face off in the multiplayer favorite Tetris Battle Gaiden, unleash massive explosions to clear lines in Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, and enjoy many other classic games. The single and multiplayer games included in Tetris Forever include versions from the Apple II, Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy, and Nintendo's Japanese-market consoles, the Famicom and Super Famicom. Tetris Forever also features a brand-new game, Tetris Time Warp, developed by Digital Eclipse. This new take on the classic lets players "warp" through different eras of Tetris, experiencing a dynamic mix of graphics, play styles, and mechanics in real time.

The Game that Started It All: Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of Tetris , which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet "Electronika 60" computer system. Experience the look and feel of Tetris as Alexey envisioned it in 1984.

Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of , which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet "Electronika 60" computer system. Experience the look and feel of as Alexey envisioned it in 1984. Interactive Timelines: Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically.

Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically. The True Story of Tetris : With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explores the true story of Tetris in its purest form.

With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explores the true story of in its purest form. An All-New Tetris Game: Tetris Time Warp, an all-new Tetris variant by Digital Eclipse, will have up to four players warping between different eras of Tetris in real time to experience a variety of memorable graphic styles and play mechanics!

