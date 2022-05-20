The 2022 Esports Awards Will Take Place In Las Vegas

Organizers behind The Esports Awards revealed this week that the 2022 ceremonies will be held in person this December in Las Vegas. The year's event will be taking place on Tuesday, December 13th, at the Resorts World Theatre for a 5,000-capacity audience. This comes with the other announcement for this year as they will be opening the event up to general admission as they are now selling tickets starting from $50 plus fees. Here's the rundown of the journey to this year's ceremony and how they're eventually going to end up picking winners.

For 2022, the Esports Awards will be making some adjustments to the groupings of its award categories with the new groups being: Entertainment, Industry, Creative, Pro, On-air Talent and Collegiate. Entertainment has taken over the community awards encompassing the original selection of awards with the addition of "Esports Content Series of the Year," "Esports Game of the Year" and a new award titled, "Esports Content Group of the Year." Elsewhere, Esports Apparel of the Year has moved to the Creative Awards group and will be voted on by the creative panel, and Esports Analyst of the Year has been renamed Esports Desk Analyst of the Year. A full list of all awards can be found here.

The Esports Awards is pleased to welcome back Secretlab and Verizon as sponsors for the 2022 campaign. Verizon is returning for its third year and will once again be sponsoring the "Esports Mobile Player of the Year" and "Esports Mobile Game of the Year" awards. Using their 5G Ultra-Wideband technology, Verizon and Esports Awards work together to bring gamers next-level experiences. Presenting the "Esports Team of the Year" award, Secretlab will also be bringing some really exciting activations to the awards. The Esports Awards 2022 campaign starts now, with nominations now open. Key dates include: