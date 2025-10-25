Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Retro Games Ltd., The A1200

The A1200 Retro Gaming Keyboard Arrives Next Year

The A1200 is getting its own modern release, as Plaion revealed a new retro console design of the keyboard coming in 2026

Article Summary The A1200 retro gaming keyboard launches in 2026, recreating the classic Amiga 1200 experience.

Pre-loaded with 25 iconic games, including Beneath A Steel Sky, Turrican, and Defender of the Crown.

Features HDMI output, save states, and USB sideloading for a modern gaming upgrade.

Includes working keyboard, mouse, and gamepad—perfect for fans of 16-bit retro gaming.

Plaion and Retro Games Ltd. have revealed their next retro games console on the way, as they're making a version of The A1200 to be released next year. A throwback to anyone who owned the Amiga 1200, this is a full-sized recreation of what many would consider one of the most recognizable home computers of the early 1990s. Only this one will come with a ton of retro hardware and software built into it, with an HDMI hookup so you can play several titles released during that era, complete with its own gamepad and mouse. The whole unit will go upf or pre-order on November 10 for $190, set to be released on June 16, 2026.

The A1200

Plug it in, switch it on, and step straight back into the era when games were bold, colorful, and full of character. The A1200 comes pre-loaded with 25 legendary titles, including Beneath A Steel Sky, Lure of the Temptress, Ruff n Tumble, Defender of the Crown I & II, and the Turrican trilogy, plus many more. Every game looks and feels just as you remember, only now with HDMI output, save states, and USB sideloading for even more adventures. Following the global success of The A500 Mini, which sold over 100,000 units worldwide, Retro Games Ltd has once again captured the magic of a generation raised on floppy disks, pixel art, and late-night gaming marathons. This is The A1200, the machine that powered a decade of imagination, now rebuilt for the 21st century.

Each A1200 includes a working keyboard, classic-style mouse, and gamepad – everything you need to dive right back into the golden age of 16-bit gaming. "This was the machine that made the '90s come alive for a generation of players," said Paul Andrews, Managing Director at Retro Games Ltd. "With THE A1200, we're celebrating that incredible moment in time – the games, the design, and the creativity that shaped a generation."

