The Adventurers Confirms Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

The Adventurers will be a part of Steam Next Fest, as the team will provide a free demo with a portion of the game for the event

Indie game developer and publisher Eternal Vigilance Entertainment confirmed that The Adventurers will be a part of Steam Next Fest in October. Like a lot of titles that take part in it, you'll have a chance to play a free demo of the game from October 14-21, as you'll be able to play a limited piece of the game to at least experience what the turn-based fantasy RPG will be like. Until then, we have more info about the game for you here.

The Adventurers

The high fantasy landscape of The Adventurers holds new surprises at every turn. Your party will brave perilous roads filled with raiders waiting for the opportune moment to attack, dense forests and ancient ruins brimming with forgotten relics and secrets waiting to be unearthed, and unforgettable quests to take down ferocious beasts. Defend traveling merchants from attack, and uncover shadowy conspiracies that could shake the realm. No matter where The Adventurers takes you, tons of random events and quests will help you forge your tale of heroism and legend.

Recruit and customize your team of heroes with distinct classes and powerful skills. Unlock devastating abilities, craft magical items, and equip epic feats that turn the tide of battle in this turn-based tactical RPG. Strategize and plan each member's talents and attributes to blend a perfect combo of power and synergy. Manage your team's morale, health, and stamina because every decision could mean the difference between victory and defeat. Failure in preparation and party management can lead to the irreversible demise of permadeath to any of your party members.

Turn-Based Tactical Combat: Use the full arsenal of unique abilities, equipment, and skills of your adventuring party as you skillfully strategize to ensure a winning formula.

Dynamic, Ever Changing World: Your journey through the high fantasy land of The Adventurers brings with it random events that shape the narrative of your party that ensures unique tales for every player.

Your journey through the high fantasy land of The Adventurers brings with it random events that shape the narrative of your party that ensures unique tales for every player. Fully Customizable Party: With the robust character creator, players can create their ideal party to match their own unique style.

With the robust character creator, players can create their ideal party to match their own unique style. Crafting: Craft powerful items, weapons, and equipment to withstand and turn the tides of the toughest of battles.

