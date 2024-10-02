Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Alters

The Alters Release Has Been Pushed Back Into Q1 2025

11 Bit Studios annoucned they have maded the call to push The Alters back, as the game will now be released early next year

Article Summary 11 Bit Studios postpones The Alters release to Q1 2025 for further polish and bug fixes.

The game features Jan Dolski, using Rapidium to create alternate versions of himself.

Players face survival challenges on a planet with rising radiation levels.

Jan must manage relationships with his alters and make crucial life-altering choices.

11 Bit Studios announced this morning that they have pushed the release date of The Alters back, as the game will now come out sometime in Q1 2025. The team sent out the notice you see below, as it sounds like they were aiming to have it out before the end of the year in time for the holidays. We're honestly fine with it, as this will give the team time to work on it a little more and make sure it's mostly bug-free rather than rushing it. Now, we just have to wait for the new release date to be revealed.

We regret to inform you that, after thorough review, your upcoming mission in search of Rapidium has been postponed from [REDACTED] to Q1 2025. While we understand this delay may not be the news you were expecting, rest assured that we are using this extended time to optimize all mission-critical systems and ensure that every aspect of your journey is as seamless as possible.

We would also like to recognize that Project Dolly, based on its initial demo phase, has already exceeded expectations, and the preliminary results demonstrate a high potential for a successful mission. However, at Ally Corp, "good" is never enough. This additional time will allow us to polish each phase of the project, delivering results that surpass our prior projections—an outcome that benefits both Ally Corp and, naturally, yourself. Thank you for your patience and ongoing commitment to Ally Corp's mission. Your contribution to Project Dolly remains invaluable, and we look forward to your successful deployment in the near future.

Best regards,

Ally Corp Communications

"Always your Ally"

The Alters

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

The planet Jan has landed on is slowly turning its face towards a giant sun. This means that radiation levels can quickly reach a critical level. Survival on this unforgiving planet is a death race, so the base Jan lives in must remain on the move. This, of course, is far easier said than done. The planet is highly inhospitable and filled with many difficult obstacles our Jan will have to overcome. To move across barren landscapes you need food, fuel, and other precious resources. Luckily, your base is ready to extract them from the surface of the planet. The only problem is that finding these required resources might prove quite challenging… and the time to do so is running out.

