The Alters Releases Second Expedition Log Video

Check out the second Expedition Log video for The Alters, as they discuss how you maintain stability and happiness with the others

11 Bit Studios has released the second Expedition Log video for The Alters. This time, they discuss how to keep everyone on board happy while maintaining the chaos. They address the problem of morale and how to manage to keep all these different versions of yourself in some kind of state of enjoyment while working together to survive. Not all alters like the same things and they can get on each other's nerves if they don't have the ability to blow off steam, be fed, sleep well, and more. Enjoy the video while we continue to wait on a new release date.

The Alters

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions, which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background, as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

The planet Jan has landed on is slowly turning its face towards a giant sun. This means that radiation levels can quickly reach a critical level. Survival on this unforgiving planet is a death race, so the base Jan lives in must remain on the move. This, of course, is far easier said than done. The planet is highly inhospitable and filled with many difficult obstacles for our Jan to overcome. To move across barren landscapes, you need food, fuel, and other precious resources. Luckily, your base is ready to extract them from the surface of the planet. The only problem is that finding these required resources might prove quite challenging… and the time to do so is running out.

