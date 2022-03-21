A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon V-UNION

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns and styles used on their holographic cards. Some styles lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look at a card type introduced just last year that has never actually been included in an English-language booster pack: the Pokémon V-UNION.

Pokémon V-UNION is made up of four cards that function as pieces of a whole. Like Vs, they have a standard, glossy foil to them on the main area, but the borders of the cards have a slightly grainy texture which makes them feel a bit more premium. What really interests people, though, is the way the cards connect. V-UNIONs of course have a competitive use, but I cover the Pokémon TCG from a collector's angle, and this is a unique card type from that perspective. The only comparison when looking through the history of the hobby is of course LEGEND cards, which you can read about here. LEGENDs were two cards that could connect to form a single image, which was a pain for some collectors considering that you could open a pack of HeartGold SoulSilver-era cards and pull just one half of the LEGEND. Now, Pokémon V-UNION is even more intense, as these four cards make up a single image.

You can read my article on how to display these unique cards here.

V-UNIONs have never been featured in any English-language Pokémon TCG booster packs, so it seems as if The Pokémon Company International's answer to the "how are we going to handle this?" of it all is a firm we're not. Every single V-UNION that has come out in English has been in a promo box where all four pieces are the guaranteed promo cards. These boxes also feature a jumbo card with all four pieces on a single image.

Japan handles VUNIOns differently. They do promo boxes as well but they also include certain VUNIONs in packs. When you pull a V-UNION in a Japanese pack, all four pieces are inside. It'll be interesting to see if this ever happens in the English language Pokémon TCG but this is where this piece must end because most of the card types we cover have been retired. V-UNIONs are a piece of current history in the Pokémon TCG, so it remains to be seen how the life of this card type will play out.