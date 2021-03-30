The AT&T Annihilator Cup Will Feature Content Creator Esports

A new esports competition has been announced today at the AT&T Annihilator Cup will be bringing some well-known names to fight against each other. Unlike other esports events where they basically go out and find the best of the best in their particular game, this competition is going for something a little different. Instead of esports pros they will be going for content creators to face off against each other. Specifically, they will be working with Twitch to bring in featuring 20 of the platform's most recognizable content creators, which includes names like Shroud, Lirik, Yassuo, GoldGlove, Mizkif , and more. And these people are not just competing for bragging rights and some additional subs in the process, there's actual cash involved as they will all be fighting with one another for a grand prize of $100,000.

The competition will be streamed on AT&T's Twitch beginning Friday, April 2nd at 4pm ET, and will span the course five weeks featuring five different games. Those games will be Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Mortal Kombat 11 (which will also serve as a promotion for the new Mortal Kombat movie, which will be released in theaters and on HBO Max that same day), Halo 3, Apex Legends, and wrapping it all up with a couple of rounds of Among Us.

This particular event has us a little more interested than some others that try to get content creators involved, primarily because there is money on the line so there's a hint of greed in the mix which makes for more hardcore plays. But also because it isn't your standard single-game one-off where people show up this one time because it's the one day they all had off. It'll make for several weeks of fun competition and entertainment.