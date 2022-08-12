The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 18: Lucario V

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out some Fighting-type cards that within the TCG also covers Rock-types and Ground-types.

Illustrator Hataya contributes a card featuring one of my all-time favorite Pokémon, Cranidos. I love the browned-out vibe here, which makes it seem as if Cranidos is trotting through a sunlit patio through a line of pots that could certainly use a bit more water. Rampardos features a holographic card illustrated by Nisota Niso. The moonlit green background works well with the vertical line holofoil style of the Sun & Moon era. Then, we wrap up today's previews with a Lucario V by takuyoa. While Lucario gets a V in this set, there is a Full Art V and VSTAR for Lucario that was not included in booster packs of Astral Radiance. Instead, those were included as SWSH Black Star Promos in a Premium Collection.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.