The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 51: Galarian Birds

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery subset from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Three of the Character Super Rares in this set feature the Galarian variants of the Legendary Birds. These include…

Galarian Articuno appears on this icy Character Super Rare illustrated by Kouki Saitou. My favorite of the three, the illustration features the trainer Victor, the male lead of the Sword & Shield games, attempting to use a Poké Ball to catch this swooping, graceful Galarian Articuno.

Galarian Zapdos gets a fun Character Super Rare featuring Sonia, showing the two getting in some cardio together. Artist kirisAki illustrates the two in a dynamic style reminiscent of the anime, showing Sonia trying to keep up with her Pokémon using her Rotom Bike.

Galarian Moltres appears on this beautiful, illustrative Character Super Rare illustrated by Jiro Sasumo. It appears here to Gloria, the female lead of the Sword & Shield games, who much have been running her Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon GO. Good luck catching this one, Gloria.

