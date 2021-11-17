The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 19

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Now, normally I'd say that including two cards from the same set (with Base Set being an obvious exception) in this kind of reprint subset spanning 25 years is a bad idea. However… this is just right. The Classic Collection reprints the Full Art Reshiram and Zekrom from Black & White, which makes sense to anyone looking at these beautiful cards. These set a new standard for the Pokémon TCG by featuring Full Arts as major pulls, but they notably did not feature texture on the cards at the time. Now, the Classic Collection renders them with Full Art texture complete with the beaded, shining holographic style of the set. While the Base Set Charizard and POP Series Umbreon are the major chases of Celebrations' Classic Collection subset, I think these two may be the most aesthetically pleasing. The entire surface of the cards like up with sparkling light that glides over the grooved texture of the surface, with the crisp, white Reshiram especially looking gorgeous. While the Black & White era isn't too far away from what we'd consider modern compared to other cards in this set, it may be sobering to look up the release date. These cards are ten years old, and Celebrations gives them new life with this gorgeous tribute.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Celebrations continues with more cards from the main section of the set.