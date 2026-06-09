Posted in: Games, Mattel, Mobile Games | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, mattel, Skeletor: Until Next Time

Mattel Releases Self-Published Mobile Game Skeletor: Until Next Time

Skeletor: Until Next Time takes the iconic meme and turns it into an endless runner based on the Masters of the Universe franchise

Article Summary Mattel has launched Skeletor: Until Next Time, a self-published mobile endless runner for iOS and Android.

Players control Skeletor, swiping through Snake Mountain and Eternia while dodging traps and outrunning danger.

Skeletor uses evil powers, Panthor, and unlockable Masters of the Universe characters to boost every run.

Retro-inspired visuals, collectible items, and seasonal events give Skeletor fans fresh reasons to keep playing.

Mattel has self-published a new mobile game based on the Masters of the Universe franchise with Skeletor: Until Next Time. Based on the popular meme and utilizing one of the greatest cartoon villains of all time, the endless runner will have you play as Skeletor, collecting coins and using your evil powers to survive against many of He-Man's allies. We have more info on the game below, along with the latest trailer, as the game is available now on iOS and Android.

The Time Is Now, He-Man in Skeletor: Until Next Time

The meme comes to life! Run away as Skeletor in this fast-paced Masters of the Universe endless runner. Swipe, dodge, and turbo-charge through Snake Mountain in a nonstop pursuit across He-Man's Eternia. Fueled by magic, sorcery, and pure momentum, every run pushes your reflexes further as danger builds and the path ahead grows more intense. In Skeletor: Until Next Time, players take control of Skeletor as he charges through Snake Mountain in a relentless chase across Eternia. With danger escalating at every turn, players must push their reflexes to the limit — running faster, swiping smarter, and surviving the chaos of Eternia.

Swipe to Survive: Master smooth swipe controls as you dash forward, leap over traps, and outrun devious obstacles. Each run becomes a rising test of timing, focus, and nerve.

Master smooth swipe controls as you dash forward, leap over traps, and outrun devious obstacles. Each run becomes a rising test of timing, focus, and nerve. Eternia-Powered Action: Activate powerful abilities, summon Panthor, and unleash villain energy as you push deeper into the chase. The pace builds. The stakes rise. The momentum never breaks.

Activate powerful abilities, summon Panthor, and unleash villain energy as you push deeper into the chase. The pace builds. The stakes rise. The momentum never breaks. Heroes, Magic, and Sorcery: From the Man-At-Arms to Evil-Lyn, unlock iconic heroes and devious villains from the world of Masters of the Universe. Each ally and enemy of He-Man brings distinct abilities fueled by magic, sorcery, and power, giving you new ways to dominate every run.

From the Man-At-Arms to Evil-Lyn, unlock iconic heroes and devious villains from the world of Masters of the Universe. Each ally and enemy of He-Man brings distinct abilities fueled by magic, sorcery, and power, giving you new ways to dominate every run. Retro Style, Modern Speed: Inspired by the classic era, the game blends bold retro visuals with fluid modern runner gameplay and collectible items inspired by Masters of the Universe's treasured history. Snake Mountain, lava caverns, and legendary strongholds come alive in a vibrant, high-energy adventure.

Inspired by the classic era, the game blends bold retro visuals with fluid modern runner gameplay and collectible items inspired by Masters of the Universe's treasured history. Snake Mountain, lava caverns, and legendary strongholds come alive in a vibrant, high-energy adventure. Seasonal Events: Every new season brings unique and exciting gameplay, new things to collect, and more!

Whether you're chasing the next high score with every villain perk or upgrading your Snake Mountain lair, the run keeps calling you back. Run faster. Swipe smarter. Until next time!

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