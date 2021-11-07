The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 9

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

And here we have it. The Pokémon TCG closes out the main Celebrations set with what I feel is the best Shiny Gold card ever printed: Shiny Mew. Shiny Mew, which reimagines the rare Mythical Pokémon in this even rarer variant with a light blue hue, has been a staple of the Pokémon TCG for almost as long as it has been around. It first appeared as a promo card from CoroCoro comic from May 2001, making it one of the first Shinies featured in the TCG outside of the Shining Pokémon cards from the Neo era. We also saw Shiny Mew appear in EX Dragon Frontiers in 2006 and Shining Legends in 2017. Now, it appears as a Shiny Gold Pokémon card as the chase card and best pull from the main Celebrations set. This style of card is uniquely beautiful as it renders the Pokémon not only over a golden background but with a golden, textured lineart that sparkles like jewels, reflecting all colors of the rainbow, when tilted around in the light. This was the first card image to leak from Celebrations and I remember seeing it and hoping against hope that it wasn't fake. It's real, and man, oh man, it's even more beautiful in person.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Celebrations continues with more cards from the main section of the set.