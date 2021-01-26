Elephant In The Room: Tonight Is Phanpy Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Phanpy Spotlight Hour will offer increased encounters with the adorable little elephant known as Phanpy tonight in Pokémon GO. It will, as every Spotlight Hour does, run from 6 PM to 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, January 26th, 2021. Phanpy will be all over the game with a Pokémon GO bonus running through the hour as well. Keep reading to find out all of the details you need to know, including what the bonus is, tips for the hour, and whether or not Phanpy can be caught in its Shiny form.

All right, from the start, trainers should know that Phanpy has not yet been released in its Shiny form. Pokémon don't get full Shiny releases during Spotlight Hour pretty much as a rule, so it's safe to say that we shouldn't expect any sparkling surprises. You can preview Shiny Phanpy above (pictured to the side of standard Phanpy) for when it does come out in Pokémon GO, but today is not that day.

There's a lot that you can do, though, outside of Shiny hunting. Candy XL is very hard to come by, so targeting Phanpy and catching as many as you can is always a good move. Also, the bonus active during the hour is quite useful.

The Spotlight Hour bonus this week is double transfer candy. Now is the time to take all of those Pokémon you don't intend to trade or keep and transfer them. Doing this during the hour is going to be very useful, especially when it comes to people who do dozens of Legendary Raids every week. There's not going to ever be enough days in the year to trade all of those, so while it may hurt to transfer, say, a Groudon or a Kyogre, the double candy is nothing to be scoffed at.

No matter what your focus is during Phanpy Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, I wish you the very best of luck, fellow trainers.