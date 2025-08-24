Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Furcula, Morsels

Creature Collector Game Morsels Confirmed Mid-November Release

Morsels has been given a proper release date, as the roguelike creature-collector game will be coming to Steam this November

Article Summary Morsels launches mid-November on Steam, blending creature collection with roguelike action.

Switch between unique Morsels on the fly to battle feline foes and escape the challenging sewers.

Collect magical cards, nurture your monster troop, and overcome quirky ailments and power-ups.

Discover hidden bonus levels, each with distinct art styles and gameplay twists for endless replay.

Developer Furcula and publisher Annapurna Interactive have confirmed the official release date for their latest game, Morsels. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a creature-collecting title with rougelike mechanics, only instead of playing one creature at a time, you can swap between them willingly depending on the situation. All to the goal of battling your way out of the sewers and back to the surface. The game has been given a fun artistic take by Toby Dixon (Atomicrops, Nidhogg 2), as well as music from Sam Webster (Grindstone, Guncho), and the design and programming of Iggy Zuk, to create a game that feels familiar while also being unique. We have more details and a new trailer here, as the game arrives on PC via Steam on November 18, 2025. Also, if you wish to play it, there's still a free demo on Steam for a limited time.

Morsels

You are a hungry mouse, scrounging for scraps in the sewers, when you meet a magical sentient fatberg who teaches you to transform into a mighty little Morsel. With your new powers, set off to dangerous upper worlds where you battle against the cats' oppressive forces and collect new Morsels, strategically swapping as you go. Morsels is an oddball top-down, creature collector roguelite with a rotating roster of playable characters you switch between at will. Packed with frenetic action and personality, players use magical cards to transform into little monsters, collect and nurture a troop of your own monster friends to battle cat dominance, and persist at all costs to survive.

Fight enemies using your rotating roster of captured Morsels, switching between them at any time

Each Morsel has its own abilities and strengths, and can become afflicted with ailments or boosted with power-ups and quirks

Multiple hidden bonus levels with unique art styles and surprising gameplay twists

Charming and addictive gameplay, with endless replayability

