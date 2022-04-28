The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 3: Blaziken GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey with the Torchic line.

Torchic: We get two Torchics in this set, with Kagemaru Himeno digitally illustrating a determined Torchic digging up a patch of dirt in a beautiful, realistic garden. Artist MAHOU' s Torchic goes in the complete opposite direction with a more cartoony rendering with bright colors and a cute, innocent-looking Torchic on a farm looking like it's ready for pets.

We get two Torchics in this set, with digitally illustrating a determined Torchic digging up a patch of dirt in a beautiful, realistic garden. Artist s Torchic goes in the complete opposite direction with a more cartoony rendering with bright colors and a cute, innocent-looking Torchic on a farm looking like it's ready for pets. Combusken: Illustrator Mizue takes things in a more serious and dramatic direction with an imposing Combusken looking over an area of rock that seems as if it's about to burst with molten lava. It gives the vibe that Combusken is somehow responsible for this natural disaster.

Illustrator takes things in a more serious and dramatic direction with an imposing Combusken looking over an area of rock that seems as if it's about to burst with molten lava. It gives the vibe that Combusken is somehow responsible for this natural disaster. Blaziken: Art house 5ban Graphics supplies the action-packed artwork for this badass Blaziken GX. Blaziken's attack on the card, Explosive Kick, is executed well by 5ban who showcases Blaziken's true game typing of Fire/Fighting with an expert kick that delivers a blast of realistically rendered fire. This is one of 5ban's most effective standard GXs.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.