The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 25

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards.

Battle Styles brought Alternate Arts back to the Pokémon TCG, which continues through Chilling Reign and the upcoming Evolving Skies. What does Chilling Reign reintroduce, though? Golden standard Energy Secret Rares. We've seen special Energies like Single Strike and Rapid Strike get Secret Rares, but now we've begun a new cycle of these standard Golden Energies. This time around, we get Water, Psychic, and Fighting. Evolving Skies will have the Gold Darkness and Lightning Energies. We've seen these before in the early Sun & Moon era, but these are a pretty major upgrade. The sparkles were very light in the previous style, but become majorly prominent here with richer colors and the era's comet effect around the energy symbol. Overall, while these aren't as exciting as, say, the Alternate Arts in this set, these are a worthy addition to the Secret Rares.

