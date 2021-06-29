The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 9

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.

Calyrex V Full Art: It seems as if most collectors prefer the Shadow Rider Calyrex to the Ice Rider, but personally I love them both. I think that the cards in this set capture what makes both of them special well, with the creepy darkness of the Shadow Rider and the delicate chill of the Ice Rider, but I can't lie here… this Full Art doesn't live up to the other Calyrex cards in the set. While the Alternate Art V and VMAX Ice Riders are great, this is a bit underwhelming by comparison.

It seems as if most collectors prefer the Shadow Rider Calyrex to the Ice Rider, but personally I love them both. I think that the cards in this set capture what makes both of them special well, with the creepy darkness of the Shadow Rider and the delicate chill of the Ice Rider, but I can't lie here… this Full Art doesn't live up to the other Calyrex cards in the set. While the Alternate Art V and VMAX Ice Riders are great, this is a bit underwhelming by comparison. Zeraora V Full Art: This fan-favorite Mythical looks ready to scrap in this action-packed V. From the pose and the background here, with lighting striking and a storm brewing, you'd think someone just crushed Android 16's head.

This fan-favorite Mythical looks ready to scrap in this action-packed V. From the pose and the background here, with lighting striking and a storm brewing, you'd think someone just crushed Android 16's head. Galarian Rapidash V Full Art: I'm so glad this card made the set. The Japanese equivalent of Chilling Reign had the standard Rapidash V, which was removed from the set and instead used as a Black Star Promo in the English-language Pokémon TCG, but thankfully we get the Full Art the Alternate Art, the latter of which we'll spotlight in an upcoming installment of this very series.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Full Arts.