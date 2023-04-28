The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 35: Mew Pokémon TCG's January 2023 set Crown Zenith featured one of the most iconic Mythical cards in the hobby's history with Mew Illustration Rare.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in special branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

My personal favorite card from the Galarian Gallery is one of the first that was revealed. Artist Ryota Murayama delivers a true beauty here that shows Mew has fallen asleep mid-meal. As Mew dozes in the woods which burst with flowers, a group of Pokémon including Skwovet, Galarian Ponyta, Rookidee, Cutiefly, Cramorant, Barraskewda, and Nidoran (male and female) gather to stare in awe at the rare Mythical Pokémon. Murayama has outdone himself, but he is no stranger to creating iconic cards. He is the artist behind the ultimate chase card of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, the Charizard V Alternate Art as well as the Pikachu V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. He has already lent his talents to the Scarlet & Violet era with Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet base.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.