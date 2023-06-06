Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Sword & Shield

The Cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 74: Melony Illustration

Melony whips up an incredible meal of pancakes and more in this Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter from Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has ended. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in special branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby. It set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

Melony, who had previously gotten two Full Art Trainers during the Sword & Shield era, is the Gym Leader of Circhester Stadium. She is drawn here in this Special Illustration Rare whipping up a full-course meal that looks, let's be honest, absolutely delicious. This card is illustrated by artist saino misaki, who has contributed to the TCG since Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, making this artist a relatively new addition to the hobby. Notable cards by misaki include the gorgeous Mimikyu V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Mawile V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, and many Full Art Trainers released this year, including Nessa, Lady, and Furisode Girl. Now that we have moved into the Scarlet & Violet era, we are seeing misaki contribute more cards, including the Starly Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet and more.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

