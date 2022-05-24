The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 2: Blaziken

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we kick off our journey with the Torchic line.

Torchic: Torchic runs through a field, approaching a tree full of berries in this Kouki Saitou -illustrated card. Cute and simple, it's not a huge standout but it perfectly nails that curious "Should I eat this?" expression.

Combusken: Just like with Charmander's line, the second stage gets intense! A kicking Combusken takes the stage here with artwork immediately recognizable to any long-term Pokémon TCG collector or player. The artist is Ken Sugimori , who is the main designer for the franchise. His artwork, sometimes original and sometimes stock, has been a major part of the TCG since the very beginning. WOTC sets were especially heavy on Sugimori, which gives the use of his artwork a vintage vibe.

Blaziken: Saitou, who drew the Torchic, returns for this Blaziken. The background is a blazing sunset, which is the perfect backdrop for the wavy style of the Sun & Moon holographic pattern.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.