The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 2: Blaziken

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we kick off our journey with the Torchic line.

Dragon Majesty cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Dragon Majesty cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
  • Torchic: Torchic runs through a field, approaching a tree full of berries in this Kouki Saitou-illustrated card. Cute and simple, it's not a huge standout but it perfectly nails that curious "Should I eat this?" expression.
  • Combusken: Just like with Charmander's line, the second stage gets intense! A kicking Combusken takes the stage here with artwork immediately recognizable to any long-term Pokémon TCG collector or player. The artist is Ken Sugimori, who is the main designer for the franchise. His artwork, sometimes original and sometimes stock, has been a major part of the TCG since the very beginning. WOTC sets were especially heavy on Sugimori, which gives the use of his artwork a vintage vibe.
  • Blaziken: Saitou, who drew the Torchic, returns for this Blaziken. The background is a blazing sunset, which is the perfect backdrop for the wavy style of the Sun & Moon holographic pattern.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.