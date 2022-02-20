The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 5: Lake Trio

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's continue with a trio of cards that show up with a surprising rarity assigned to them.

Today, we have an inseparable Legendary Trio: The Lake Trio of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf. I absolutely love when these three get featured in the Pokémon TCG and personally feel that they haven't gotten enough attention. Sets that feature this Psychic-type trio tend to be stellar, with Diamond & Pearl – Mysterious Treasures featuring them on holos and a Secret Rare Trainer and Diamond & Pearl – Legends Awakened including overdue Ultra Rares for them in the form of Lv.Xs. Now, many generations later, there have been no more Ultra Rares! Neither Azelf nor Mesprit nor Uxie have gotten EX, GX, V, VMAX — nothing! In fact, here, Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light classifies these as Uncommon cards! A travesty, I'd say. These could have been perfect slots for the holo rares, but I digress. Even as Uncommons, the three of these are beautiful. The Mesprit, which looks positively joyous, stands out due to a beautiful depiction by artist kodama.

