The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 21: Hisuian Goodra VSTAR

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out some more Dragon-type cards from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin featuring the Hisuian variant of Goodra that was released in this year's Pokémon Legends: Arceus open-world RPG.

Yesterday, we covered the Goomy line of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which began with a standard Goomy and then moved up into our first-ever Hisuian Sliggoo appearance, followed by our first-ever Hisuian Goodra appearance. The Pokémon TCG went all-in on Hisuian Goodra this time around, also giving it a Pokémon-V and VSTAR in this set. Hisuian Goodra V is illustrated by 5ban Graphics in their standard 3D style of art. 5ban is also behind the VSTAR, where they added a lot more detail and rendered to this new regional variant of Goodrea, making this card quite a vibe with its pastel purple and deep blue color palette.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.