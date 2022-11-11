The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 28: Full Art Giratina

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the final Full Art Pokémon-V we must spotlight from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

It's Giratina, of course. Origin Forme Giratina is the mascot of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and its cards rightfully get a good amount of hype. The chase card of the set is actually the Alternate Art version of this card, but we have a lot to talk about regarding this set's Alternate Arts, so let's save all of that for next time. Now, we take a look at the Giratina V Full Art. N-DESIGN Inc. contributes the artwork for this card which showcases Giratina's draconic design over an intricate background that seems perfectly made to work with the card's etched foil. I love the otherworldly nature of the background colors which vibe perfectly with this set's Lost Zone theme.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the Full Art section of this expansion.