The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 12: Zeraora GX

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey to the Electric-types of the set including the set mascot, Zeraora.

Raikou: This Legendary Beast of Johto is illustrated by Kagemaru Himeno . Raikou ends up looking a little dorky in this one, but I do like that it's throwing an attack associated with it: Shadow Ball. I do wish the card listed Shadow Ball as the attack but as a collector rather than player, I'm sure there's a reason that they didn't go with this.

This Legendary Beast of Johto is illustrated by . Raikou ends up looking a little dorky in this one, but I do like that it's throwing an attack associated with it: Shadow Ball. I do wish the card listed Shadow Ball as the attack but as a collector rather than player, I'm sure there's a reason that they didn't go with this. Zeraora GX: It is PLANETA Otoni who handles the artwork for the set mascot. It's a good thing, too, because while I like the normal GX art house of 5ban Graphics , for the most part, they often default to a computer-generated 3D style. While this card does have elements of that, it also has a texturing to the colors that creates almost a brushstroke vibe. It dramatically enhances Zeraora's figure while allowing the 3D to work for Zeraora's glowing horn and Electric-type attack. This is one of the stronger GXs of the Sun & Moon era without a doubt.

It is who handles the artwork for the set mascot. It's a good thing, too, because while I like the normal GX art house of , for the most part, they often default to a computer-generated 3D style. While this card does have elements of that, it also has a texturing to the colors that creates almost a brushstroke vibe. It dramatically enhances Zeraora's figure while allowing the 3D to work for Zeraora's glowing horn and Electric-type attack. This is one of the stronger GXs of the Sun & Moon era without a doubt. Pachirisu: If you've been following this series, you likely know her by name: Yuka Morii is the clay artist behind this style of card and I love collecting these. Pachirisu is a favorite as well. A collection of Morii cards would make such a nice binder.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.