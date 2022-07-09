The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 25: Cutiefly & Morelull

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue with some more Fairy-types.

Cutiefly: Artist Midori Harada lets the strength of this, as the name says, cute Pokémon's design speak for itself. Cutiefly looks to me like Swablu got caught in the machine that turned Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle's Baxter into a fly guy, and I like it.

Artist lets the strength of this, as the name says, cute Pokémon's design speak for itself. Cutiefly looks to me like Swablu got caught in the machine that turned Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle's Baxter into a fly guy, and I like it. Ribombee: We've got a cute face here! I love Fairy-types for their softness and whimsical nature, and illustrator Hasuno draws a Ribombee that looks perfectly happy with life. From the crisp blue sky to Ribombee's tranquil smile, this is a nice one.

We've got a cute face here! I love Fairy-types for their softness and whimsical nature, and illustrator draws a Ribombee that looks perfectly happy with life. From the crisp blue sky to Ribombee's tranquil smile, this is a nice one. Morelull: I love the weirdness of Morelull, where the design is essentially "cute mushroom infestation." It works entirely, and artist You Iribi adds a sense of curiosity to this Pokémon that makes it a fungi that anyone would be happy to encounter.

I love the weirdness of Morelull, where the design is essentially "cute mushroom infestation." It works entirely, and artist adds a sense of curiosity to this Pokémon that makes it a fungi that anyone would be happy to encounter. Shiinotic: A name that I don't often see when doing my TCG write-ups, Suwama Chiaki, delivers a glowing Shiinotic card that makes this Fairy-type mushroom person look almost like a Miyazaki-esque goddess of the forest.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.