The Cards of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 39: Trainers End

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we finish up the Full Art Trainer Supporter section before moving on to the final installments of this Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder retrospective series.

Morty Full Art Trainer Supporter: Initially introduced in Pokémon Gold & Silver, Morty is the Ecruteak City Gym Leader out of the Johto region. If you couldn't tell from his spooky magician vibes, he's a Ghost-type Trainer. Artist Sanosuke Sakuma , who is responsible for quite a few Ful Art Trainers, handles the illustration for this one.

Initially introduced in Pokémon Gold & Silver, Morty is the Ecruteak City Gym Leader out of the Johto region. If you couldn't tell from his spooky magician vibes, he's a Ghost-type Trainer. Artist , who is responsible for quite a few Ful Art Trainers, handles the illustration for this one. Professor Elm's Lecture Full Art Trainer Supporter: This is flat out my favorite card in the set. I love cards that tell stories, and I love cards that show the interaction between people and Pokémon, and this card has it all. Professor Elm looks like he has his hands full as he presents the Johto Starters for Trainer selection. And with all the cuteness going on in this illustration, really, who could pick? This one is illustrated by Hideki Ishikawa, who is notably also behind the Pikachu Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo featuring the Galar Starters.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the Secret Rares of this set.