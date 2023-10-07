Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Tandemaus

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 35: Tandemaus Line

Maushold Family of Three appears in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved for the first time as Family of Four appeared previously.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at three more Normal-type cards in this set.

Tandemaus gets two cards in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, with one to the left illustrated by Oswaldo KATO and the one in the center by Sekio. The card all the way to the right is Maushold, the evolved form of Tandemaus. Maushold appears here in its Family of Three form, which makes this technically a first appearance. This is because the Scarlet & Violet expansion included a Maushold card in its Family of Four form. The new Family of Three Maushold in this set is illustrated by Saya Tsuruta.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

