The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 36: Lechonk

The new species Lechonk and its evolution, the female version of Oinkologne, debuts in Pokémon TCG's March 2023 set Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Lechonk and Oinkologne cards in this set.

We get a whopping three Lechonk and two Oinkologne cards. Let's take a look at the Dex entries for each, starting with Lechonk:

It searches for food all day. It possesses a keen sense of smell but doesn't use it for anything other than foraging.

This Pokémon spurns all but the finest of foods. Its body gives off an herblike scent that bug Pokémon detest.

Now, Oinkologne who gets two Dex entries per Gender. The female is pictured in the set's cards, so here is its Dex entry:

This Pokémon sends a flowerlike scent wafting about. Well-developed muscles in its legs allow it to leap more than 16 feet with no trouble at all.

This is a meticulous Pokémon that likes to keep things tidy. It shrouds itself in a floral aroma that soothes the Pokémon around it.

From left to right, the cards are done by Teeziro, kodama, Mina Nakai, kirisAki, and aky CG Works. Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game on Bleeding Cool.

