The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 52: Full Arts – 2

Bleeding Cool's spotlight on the artwork of the first Paldea-themed Pokémon TCG set, Scarlet & Violet, continues with the Secret Rares.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at three more Secret Rares from this set.

In today's spotlight piece, we have:

Gardevoir ex Full Art by N-DESIGN Inc.

Banette ex Full Art by PLANETA Michizuki

Great Tusk ex Full Art by 5ban Graphics

What I love about how the Pokémon TCG handles the launch of new generations is exhibited above. They always make sure to create a balanced offering, with Gardevoir and Banette being well-established fan favorites from previous generations and Great Tusk being a new Paldean species. This eases us into the new era rather than throwing us full tilt into an unfamiliar roster of Pokémon.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

