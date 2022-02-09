The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 10: Zoroark & More

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's look at a mixture of cards including a holo rare, a common, and a GX.

Marshadow: Sun & Moon-era sets, including special sets like Shining Legends and Hidden Fates which don't use the block title in their branding, all used a wavy holo pattern. This pattern was hit or miss, but marked an improvement over the previous XY-era style of flat foil with shifting rainbow beams of light. This foil at least had a pattern, as subtle as it was. It was cards like these with beautiful, simple, environment-based artwork that allowed the wavy pattern to shine. Also? Let me just add, I cannot wait for Marshadow to eventually arrive in Pokémon GO. My theory? I'm thinking it'll be the Mythical of GO Fest 2023.

: It may be a basic common card, but damn, it's cute. I love me a cat Pokémon, and this Purrloin artwork is an all-timer. Zoroark GX: One of the more standard GXs of the set, Zoroark hits both what works with the 3D style of normal GXs and what doesn't. The action-based artwork has a nice effect here, but the overall figure of Zoroark looks a bit too computer-generated.

