Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, palkia, pokemon

Palkia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Palkia returns to Five Star Raids for the Season of Dual Destiny. Defeat Palkia in Pokémon GO using these top counters and moves.

Article Summary Palkia returns to Pokémon GO raids, offering trainers an exciting challenge this season.

Explore top counters like Mega Rayquaza and Origin Forme Dialga for an edge in battles.

Teams of three can defeat Palkia, but four or more trainers are recommended for safety.

Seek a 100% IV Palkia with a CP of 2280 unboosted or 2850 boosted for the perfect catch.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, continue. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the second month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Defense Forme Deoxys with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids sees the debut of Mega Gallade and the return of Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Palkia, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Palkia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Palkia counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Palkia.

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Enamorous: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele: Confusion, Nature's Madness

Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Palkia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. A duo is technically possible as of this writing with new additions to the game since the last time Palkia was featured in this original (not "Origin"!) form, but it would be extremely difficult. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Palkia will have a CP of 2280 in normal weather conditions and 2850 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!