Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, giratina, pokemon

Altered Giratina Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Assemble the following powerful Dragon-types and more to defeat Altered Forme Giratina in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Dual Destiny season in Pokémon GO features powerful raids with Altered Forme Giratina and more.

Top counters for Giratina include Mega Rayquaza, Dawn Wings Necrozma, and Mega Gengar.

Two trainers can defeat Giratina, but three or more increases success with non-top counters.

The Shiny rate for Legendary raids is 1 in 20; aim for 1931 CP Giratina for perfect stats.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, have now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the first month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Chill Drive Genesect, Mega Latios, Mega Latias, and Altered Forme Giratina, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Banette and Mega Abomasnow. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Altered Forme Giratina, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Altered Forme Giratina Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Altered Forme Giratina counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can efficiently help take down Altered Forme Giratina.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Altered Forme Giratina can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Altered Forme Giratina will have a CP of 1931 in normal weather conditions and 2414 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!