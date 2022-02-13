The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 14: Full Art Trainers

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Now that we have covered the set's small selection of Full Art Pokémon-GX, let's move on to their even smaller selection of Full Art Trainers which includes a single card: Pokémon Breeder.

If there was going to be just one Full Art Trainer in this set, which I consider to be an all-time great Pokémon TCG collection, this is a terrific choice. The artwork is beautiful, with the swirling, golden background working beautifully with the etched, textured foil of this card style. One thing that I personally love about this one beyond just the cute scene is the presence of Miltank. This actually feels like a Character Card to me. Character Cards are Pokémon cards that feature the Pokémon with their trainer. They wouldn't arrive in the TCG until some time after Shining Legends in the final Sun & Moon-era expansion, Cosmic Eclipse.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends. To look back on this series, click the Shining Legends tag below. Next time, this journey continues into the Secret Rare portion of the set.