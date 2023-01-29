The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 56: Zeraora & Mawile The incredible artists who made Silver Tempest, the final main series Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield-era set, shine get the spotlight today.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

First, the Mythical Zeraora gets a Character Super Rare V from yuu. Zeraora has had quite the star treatment in the Sword & Shield era with an Alternate Art in Chilling Reign; V, VMAX, and VSTAR SWSH Promos; this Character Super Rare in Silver Tempest; and two Special Art Rares in Crown Zenith. yuu depicts Zeraora in a style quite like what we saw in the Pokémon anime with its Trainer, the enthusiastic Selene, the female playable character of Sun & Moon.

Mawile gets a beautiful golden hour-lit Character Super Rare V with Bede, the Gym Leader of Ballonlea Stadium, who focuses on Fairy-types… which Mawile would be here if the TCG hadn't done away with this typing. Artist saino misaki does a terrific job here, turning Mawile into a cutie, gaping back-mouth and all.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.