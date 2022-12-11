The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 6: Victini & Reshiram

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Fire-types of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

We begin today with a beautifully cheery Victini by artist GOSSAN. The artwork shows Victini propelled up from a body of water, with a burst of flames behind it blasting out from this Mythical Pokémon's body. Quite a bit different from GOSSAN's sharp and cartoony style is this painterly Reshiram from N-DESIGN Inc. This white and silver Unova Dragon let loose a blazing arc of flames over a moonlit background. The red, glowing ground looks like it is being heated up by the sheer heat coming off of this incredible Legendary Pokémon. The blue eyes on Reshiram are quite effective here, especially on the glossy foil used on Pokémon-V, which lets the artwork pop off the surface of the card beautifully.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.