The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 63: Rayquaza Gold Rayquaza VMAX from Evolving Skies gets a classy Black & Gold VMAX in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest's Trainer Gallery subset.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

I love and will certainly miss this card type. Rayquaza VMAX originally arrived in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and is, of course, one of the most iconic VMAXes of the entire era. The Black & Gold VMAX treatment was given to very few cards in this era, and they have closed out all four Trainer Galleries. This Trainer Gallery subset ends with Dragons: Rayquaza and Duraludon. I kinda wish that we also had a fifth Trainer Gallery subset to give Umbreon and Sylveon their Black & Golds, but alas — it is what it is!

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.