The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 64: Duraludon Gold Our 64-part series spotlighting the art & illustrators of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest ends with Duraludon Black & Gold VMAX.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

And here we are. The final Pokémon card of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest and also the final card of a main series Sword & Shield-era set. There is, of course, Crown Zenith, but that is a special set that doesn't appear in booster boxes. This Duraludon artwork originally comes from Duraludon VMAX from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and now it gets the Black & Gold treatment. This card type debuted in the first Sword & Shield-era Ultra Premium Collection with Zacian V and Zamazenta V. The card type wouldn't resurface until Shining Fates, which gave the Black & Gold treatment to Eternatus V and VMAX. Then, it was the Trainer Gallery subset that brought this card type back with a secondary, type-specific color added. Brilliant Stars featured Single Strike Urshifu and Rapid Strike Urshifu, Astral Radiance featured Ice Rider Calyrex and Shadow Rider Calyrex, Lost Origin featured Mew and Pikachu, and Silver Tempest featured Rayquaza and Duraludon.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight concludes with a top-five countdown.